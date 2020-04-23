HSBC Analysts Give Metro (ETR:B4B3) a €7.30 Price Target

HSBC set a €7.30 ($8.49) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.90 ($16.16) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Independent Research set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €11.01 ($12.81).

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of ETR:B4B3 opened at €8.50 ($9.88) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 million and a PE ratio of -8.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €9.01 and its 200-day moving average is €11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 247.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.92. Metro has a 52 week low of €7.26 ($8.44) and a 52 week high of €14.50 ($16.86).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.