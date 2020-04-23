Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lowered its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $204.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $215.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.48.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.24.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

