Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HOLX. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Hologic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $42.88 on Friday. Hologic has a 52 week low of $26.49 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.61, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Hologic had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hologic will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,526,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

