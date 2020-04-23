HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised HollyFrontier from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research raised HollyFrontier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HollyFrontier from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.47.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HFC opened at $26.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. HollyFrontier has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.59.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in HollyFrontier by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 20,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.