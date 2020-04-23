HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) CEO Richard Hermanns Purchases 2,500 Shares

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $16,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,846,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,818,701.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Hermanns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Richard Hermanns acquired 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $16,225.00.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Richard Hermanns purchased 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $16,575.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Richard Hermanns purchased 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $15,825.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Richard Hermanns purchased 6,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,850.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Richard Hermanns purchased 2,400 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,088.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Richard Hermanns purchased 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $15,450.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Richard Hermanns purchased 7,900 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,978.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Richard Hermanns purchased 2,400 shares of HireQuest stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Richard Hermanns acquired 6,000 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $35,820.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Richard Hermanns acquired 700 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $4,459.00.

NYSE HQI opened at $6.35 on Thursday. HireQuest has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $8.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.37.

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter.

About HireQuest

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

