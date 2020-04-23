HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) CEO Acquires $16,575.00 in Stock

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) CEO Richard Hermanns acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $16,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,846,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,760,239.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Hermanns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 20th, Richard Hermanns acquired 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $16,225.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Richard Hermanns acquired 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.64 per share, for a total transaction of $16,600.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Richard Hermanns acquired 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $15,825.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Richard Hermanns acquired 6,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $44,850.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Richard Hermanns acquired 2,400 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,088.00.

On Monday, March 30th, Richard Hermanns acquired 2,500 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $15,450.00.

On Friday, March 27th, Richard Hermanns acquired 7,900 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.82 per share, for a total transaction of $45,978.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Richard Hermanns bought 2,400 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 18th, Richard Hermanns bought 6,000 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $35,820.00.

On Monday, March 16th, Richard Hermanns bought 700 shares of HireQuest stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $4,459.00.

Shares of HQI stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.37. HireQuest has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.87 million during the quarter.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

