Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Shares Down 7.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)’s stock price fell 7.9% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $28.13 and last traded at $28.57, 1,861,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 1,406,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.03.

The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.29 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

HXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hexcel from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

In related news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 20,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.15 per share, with a total value of $903,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 283,285 shares in the company, valued at $12,790,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 11.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Hexcel by 10.2% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 162,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the first quarter worth approximately $1,808,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.82.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

