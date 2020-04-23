Herc (NYSE:HRI) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HRI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herc from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herc from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Herc from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.60.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 3.18. Herc has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $50.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.41 million. Herc had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,610,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,966,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Herc by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

