Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €81.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €78.89 ($91.74).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

FRA:HEN3 opened at €76.26 ($88.67) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €74.24 and its 200 day moving average price is €88.37. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($119.77) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($150.76).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.