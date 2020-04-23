Head-To-Head Survey: MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) & CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE)

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) and CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and CNB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidWestOne Financial Group 20.42% 10.88% 1.17% CNB Financial 21.40% 13.31% 1.10%

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MidWestOne Financial Group and CNB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidWestOne Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CNB Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MidWestOne Financial Group and CNB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidWestOne Financial Group $213.69 million 1.36 $43.63 million $3.40 5.31 CNB Financial $181.70 million 1.31 $40.08 million $2.63 5.88

MidWestOne Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than CNB Financial. MidWestOne Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CNB Financial has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.7% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of CNB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of CNB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. CNB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CNB Financial pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MidWestOne Financial Group has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and CNB Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. MidWestOne Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

MidWestOne Financial Group beats CNB Financial on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc. The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. The MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc. provides personal and business insurance services in Iowa. The firm offers commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage and consumer loans. Its other products and services include debit cards, automated teller machines, on-line banking, mobile banking and safe deposit boxes. The company has a trust and investment department through which it offers a variety of trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, conservatorships, pension and profit-sharing funds and providing property management, farm management, custodial, financial planning, investment management and retail brokerage services. MidWestOne Financial Group was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Iowa City, IA.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. It also provides trust and asset management services, including the administration of trusts and estates, retirement plans, and other employee benefit plans, as well as a range of wealth management services. In addition, the company invests in debt and equity securities; sells nonproprietary annuities and other insurance products; and small balance unsecured loans and secured loans primarily collateralized by automobiles and equipment. As of February 12, 2019, the company operated a private banking division; and 42 full-service offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and New York. CNB Financial Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Clearfield, Pennsylvania.

