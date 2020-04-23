Head to Head Review: Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) and Yogaworks (OTCMKTS:YOGA)

Yogaworks (OTCMKTS:YOGA) and Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Yogaworks and Boyd Group Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yogaworks -38.23% -160.56% -70.09% Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Yogaworks and Boyd Group Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yogaworks 0 0 0 0 N/A Boyd Group Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Boyd Group Services has a consensus target price of $182.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.46%. Given Boyd Group Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Boyd Group Services is more favorable than Yogaworks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Yogaworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.4% of Yogaworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yogaworks and Boyd Group Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yogaworks $59.59 million 0.05 -$35.19 million N/A N/A Boyd Group Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Boyd Group Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yogaworks.

Summary

Boyd Group Services beats Yogaworks on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yogaworks Company Profile

YogaWorks, Inc. operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. It primarily provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. The company offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform. As of May 10, 2018, it operated 69 locations. The company was formerly known as YWX Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to YogaWorks, Inc. in April 2017. YogaWorks, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Culver City, California.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc. operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States. In addition, the company operates a third party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services that offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services. Boyd Group Services Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

