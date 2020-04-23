Head to Head Contrast: SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) and Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT)

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) and Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SurModics and Intersect ENT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurModics 6.40% 7.47% 5.82% Intersect ENT -39.39% -36.92% -31.19%

89.1% of SurModics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of SurModics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Intersect ENT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SurModics and Intersect ENT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurModics $100.08 million 5.20 $7.59 million $0.72 53.15 Intersect ENT $109.14 million 3.04 -$42.99 million ($1.37) -7.50

SurModics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intersect ENT. Intersect ENT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SurModics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

SurModics has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intersect ENT has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for SurModics and Intersect ENT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurModics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Intersect ENT 1 6 2 0 2.11

SurModics currently has a consensus price target of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.55%. Intersect ENT has a consensus price target of $21.29, suggesting a potential upside of 107.06%. Given Intersect ENT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intersect ENT is more favorable than SurModics.

Summary

SurModics beats Intersect ENT on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets. The Vitro Diagnostics segment provides stabilization products, substrates, antigens, and surface coatings to diagnostics customers; and manufactures or sells components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay and molecular tests, as well as surface coatings to the diagnostic, biomedical research, and life science markets. Surmodics, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc., a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses. It is also developing SINUVA, a steroid releasing implant for refractory disease for the treatment of patients in the physician office setting. The company was formerly known as Sinexus, Inc. and changed its name to Intersect ENT, Inc. in November 2009. Intersect ENT, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

