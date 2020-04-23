Head to Head Comparison: Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) & Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) and Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.1% of Wix.Com shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Phoenix Tree and Wix.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A Wix.Com -11.35% -27.21% -4.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Phoenix Tree and Wix.Com’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phoenix Tree $169.58 million 1.40 -$19.10 million N/A N/A Wix.Com $761.09 million 8.89 -$86.41 million ($0.99) -137.05

Phoenix Tree has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wix.Com.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Phoenix Tree and Wix.Com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phoenix Tree 0 0 2 0 3.00 Wix.Com 0 4 11 0 2.73

Phoenix Tree presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 159.62%. Wix.Com has a consensus target price of $144.29, indicating a potential upside of 6.34%. Given Phoenix Tree’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Phoenix Tree is more favorable than Wix.Com.

Summary

Phoenix Tree beats Wix.Com on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phoenix Tree

Lizhi Inc. operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. The company's principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment platform. Its applications and value-added solutions comprise Wix App Market, an online platform that offers its users a range of software apps, which could be integrated as add-ons into its users' Websites. In addition, the company provides Wix ShoutOut, which enables users to create and send customized email campaigns, such as newsletters, updates, and promotions directly from their Wix accounts. Further, it offers Wix Stores that allows its users to create, design, and manage an online store through which they may sell their products online and process payments using an integrated shopping cart app; Wix Bookings, an online appointment booking solution; Wix Hotels, a Website for hotels, B&Bs, and vacation rentals; Wix Music, an advanced music player solution; and Wix Restaurants that provides various solutions for restauranteurs, including Wix Restaurants menus, orders, and reservations. Additionally, the company provides Wix Photography, a solution for photographers looking to create their portfolio and manage their business online; Wix Video that allows its customers to showcase, promote, and sell videos on their Wix Website; and customer support and services. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 119.3 million registered users and 2,465,160 premium subscriptions. The company was formerly known as Wixpress Ltd. Wix.com Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

