H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) in a research report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $27.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America cut H&E Equipment Services from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised H&E Equipment Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut H&E Equipment Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $12.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.08. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $463.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.58.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber purchased 32,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $349,102.20. Also, Director John Sawyer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,160. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 150,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,716,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth $22,221,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth $38,444,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.