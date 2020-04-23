Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HL. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,210 ($15.92) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,090 ($27.49) to GBX 2,070 ($27.23) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,125 ($27.95) to GBX 2,075 ($27.30) in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,636.73 ($21.53).

Shares of LON:HL opened at GBX 1,441 ($18.96) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,403.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,700.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of GBX 1,147 ($15.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.11.

In related news, insider Stephen Robertson purchased 2,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,682 ($22.13) per share, with a total value of £49,736.74 ($65,425.86).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

