Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Takes $1.23 Million Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total transaction of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $1,263.21 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,194.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,316.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $835.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,340.00 price objective (down previously from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

