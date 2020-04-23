Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Sells 114 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 185,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $95.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $165.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.93. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.22.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 18.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,841,966. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 568,733 shares of company stock worth $50,878,762. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.