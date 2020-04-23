Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 881 Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth $364,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth $750,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Equifax by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 22,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equifax news, insider John T. Hartman sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.58, for a total transaction of $351,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Argus cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $144.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.64.

Shares of EFX opened at $132.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.17. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.01 and a 1 year high of $164.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.05.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. Equifax had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $907.27 million. Equifax’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

