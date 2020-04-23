Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $65.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.82. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

