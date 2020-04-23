Hanseatic Management Services Inc. Has $236,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. cut its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,416 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.1% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $623,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,988 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.2% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $272.00 to $234.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

FB stock opened at $182.28 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $486.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,578 shares of company stock worth $17,271,453 in the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

