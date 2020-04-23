Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Purchases 126 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.71.

NYSE LMT opened at $380.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $266.11 and a 12-month high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

In related news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.