Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Buys 3,260 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 123.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRK shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $79.98 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

