Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 2,480 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hanger were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanger by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,097,351 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $100,098,000 after acquiring an additional 285,572 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,230 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $35,927,000 after purchasing an additional 202,491 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,076,844 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $29,732,000 after purchasing an additional 104,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,753 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $29,177,000 after purchasing an additional 321,931 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 698,606 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $19,289,000 after purchasing an additional 124,513 shares during the period. 3.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of HNGR stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.57 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58. Hanger Inc has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $28.16.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The healthcare company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $300.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.72 million.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

