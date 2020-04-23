Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) Insider Sells £13,789.72 in Stock

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) insider Pierre Bouchut sold 20,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 68 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £13,789.72 ($18,139.59).

HMSO stock opened at GBX 60.90 ($0.80) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.80. Hammerson plc has a 52 week low of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 351.90 ($4.63). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 106.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 234.34. The firm has a market cap of $485.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 28 ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). As a group, analysts forecast that Hammerson plc will post 3070.0001852 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a GBX 14.80 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. This is a boost from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $11.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. Hammerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.25%.

HMSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Hammerson to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Hammerson to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 180 ($2.37) in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hammerson from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hammerson to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 218 ($2.87) price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Numis Securities lowered shares of Hammerson to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 191.25 ($2.52).

Hammerson Company Profile

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

