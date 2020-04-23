Hamilton Wealth LLC Has $4.83 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1,108.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,819 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 3.6% of Hamilton Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock opened at $100.99 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $181.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

