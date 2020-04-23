Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) VP Sells $38,676.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) VP Lindsay E. Gray sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $38,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GO opened at $35.15 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.64. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $655.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.72 million. Grocery Outlet’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GO shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 627.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

