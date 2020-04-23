Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Short Interest Update

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,100 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the March 15th total of 418,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 212,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,923,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,490,000 after purchasing an additional 100,001 shares during the period. Shoals Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Shoals Capital Management LP now owns 650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 502,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,186 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 381,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 21,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 353,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 143,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AJX stock opened at $7.34 on Thursday. Great Ajax has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The stock has a market cap of $167.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.46% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on AJX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

