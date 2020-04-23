Graham Swindells Purchases 900,000 Shares of Cluff Natural Resources PLC (LON:CLNR) Stock

Cluff Natural Resources PLC (LON:CLNR) insider Graham Swindells acquired 900,000 shares of Cluff Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($11,838.99).

Shares of Cluff Natural Resources stock opened at GBX 0.80 ($0.01) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00. Cluff Natural Resources PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 3.33 ($0.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 70.37 and a current ratio of 70.37.

Get Cluff Natural Resources alerts:

Cluff Natural Resources (LON:CLNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported GBX (0.24) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Cluff Natural Resources Plc, a natural resources company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds a 100% interest in two gas licenses covering an area of 598 square kilometers in the Southern North Sea. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Cluff Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cluff Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.