Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.1% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Moreno Evelyn V grew its position in Facebook by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 28,549 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.3% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 3,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 11,632 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Facebook by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,739,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $290,157,000 after purchasing an additional 74,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.29.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $182.28 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $486.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total transaction of $552,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,578 shares of company stock worth $17,271,453. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

