Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GT. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 159,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 145,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GT opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.04.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.02.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

