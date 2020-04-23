Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Sell Rating for St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their sell rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

STJ has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of St. James’s Place to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,153 ($15.17) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,344 ($17.68) to GBX 1,098 ($14.44) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,325 ($17.43) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 997 ($13.11).

STJ stock opened at GBX 759.40 ($9.99) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 801.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,022.03. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 614 ($8.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.22 ($0.41) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $18.49. This represents a dividend yield of 2.96%. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is currently 1.82%.

St. James’s Place Company Profile

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

