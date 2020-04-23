Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA)

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SLA has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Standard Life Aberdeen to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BNP Paribas cut Standard Life Aberdeen to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group cut Standard Life Aberdeen to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 243.82 ($3.21).

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen stock opened at GBX 209.60 ($2.76) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 221.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 287.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.30 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. This is a positive change from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous dividend of $7.30. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.98%.

In related news, insider Keith Skeoch sold 65,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.99), for a total value of £148,887.03 ($195,852.45).

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.