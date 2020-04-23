Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM) in a research report report published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ADM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,230 ($29.33) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 1,881 ($24.74) to GBX 1,870 ($24.60) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Investec lowered Admiral Group to an add rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,178.25 ($28.65).

Shares of Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,259 ($29.72) on Monday. Admiral Group has a one year low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.45) and a one year high of GBX 2,402 ($31.60). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,162.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,178.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share. This is a positive change from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $63.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

In other news, insider Annette Court acquired 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

