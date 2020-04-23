Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €30.50 Price Target for Vivendi (EPA:VIV)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.47) price objective on Vivendi (EPA:VIV) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VIV has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Vivendi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €29.22 ($33.98).

EPA:VIV opened at €20.32 ($23.63) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €20.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.86. Vivendi has a twelve month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a twelve month high of €24.87 ($28.92).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

