Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Beazley (LON:BEZ) in a research note published on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BEZ. Jefferies Financial Group cut Beazley to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 616 ($8.10) to GBX 611 ($8.04) in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price (down previously from GBX 440 ($5.79)) on shares of Beazley in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 650 ($8.55) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Beazley from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 525 ($6.91) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 552.20 ($7.26).

Shares of LON:BEZ opened at GBX 355.40 ($4.68) on Monday. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 294.20 ($3.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 400.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 520.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a GBX 8.20 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. Beazley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.27%.

In other news, insider Sally Lake bought 5,000 shares of Beazley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of £18,750 ($24,664.56). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 35,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 599 ($7.88), for a total value of £214,657.64 ($282,369.96).

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

