Goldman Sachs Group Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $2,900.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $2,600.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMZN. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,380.23.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,363.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,978.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,883.50. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,461.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,160.63 billion, a PE ratio of 102.72, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 26,399 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,050.15, for a total value of $54,121,909.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,239,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,349,829,494.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after buying an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,879,622,000 after buying an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after buying an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,070,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

