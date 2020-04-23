Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,827 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 331,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after buying an additional 31,892 shares during the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.38. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $34.91.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.04 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 19,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $448,544.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 18,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $412,263.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,059 in the last three months. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NSSC. BidaskClub cut Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

