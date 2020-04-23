Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 38,944 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,944 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Century Casinos worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,460,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,485,000 after purchasing an additional 38,212 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Century Casinos by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,880,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,897,000 after purchasing an additional 20,508 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,196,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 539,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 27,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in shares of Century Casinos by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

In other news, CEO Peter Hoetzinger bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $3.20 on Thursday. Century Casinos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $94.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.77.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $67.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised Century Casinos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Casinos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.63.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns and operates casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and entertainment center in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.