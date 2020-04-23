Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,280 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of SeaChange International worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,280,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SeaChange International by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 248,643 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SeaChange International by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 50,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SEAC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

SEAC opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. SeaChange International has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $4.98. The stock has a market cap of $101.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.90.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. As a group, analysts predict that SeaChange International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

