Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Position in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) by 175.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ring Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,233,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 305,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 118,420 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 535,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 81,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 21,104 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on REI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ring Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65. Ring Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $5.58.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.02 million.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

