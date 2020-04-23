Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) by 129.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,012 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Commercial Vehicle Group worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 97,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 81,003 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,976,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 80,478 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 43,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 868,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 34,947 shares in the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVGI stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 3.11.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $189.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.40 million. Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 2.14%. Analysts expect that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CVGI shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine lowered Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.13.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment electronic provides wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices used to provide electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

