Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 2,990 Shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Territorial Bancorp worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBNK. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,244,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 129,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 59,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, Director Howard Y. Ikeda sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $141,012.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,586.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. Territorial Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $32.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average is $28.62. The company has a market cap of $245.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.68.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 26.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

