Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $373,000 in ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,856 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ACNB by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACNB during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ACNB in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ACNB by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in ACNB during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. 21.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director David L. Sites sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $72,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,161.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,784 shares in the company, valued at $966,902.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACNB opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.19. ACNB Co. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $39.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 27.04%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACNB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACNB from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ACNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

