Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) to Sell

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday morning, Benzinga reports.

FLIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of FLIR Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FLIR Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of FLIR Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital lowered their target price on FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.25.

FLIR stock opened at $39.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.90 and its 200-day moving average is $48.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.36. FLIR Systems has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

