Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Novartis (VTX:NOVN) a CHF 113 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 113 target price on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NOVN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 91 price target on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 91 price target on Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Liberum Capital set a CHF 100 price target on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oddo Bhf set a CHF 89 price target on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 100 price target on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of CHF 93.85.

Novartis has a 12-month low of CHF 72.45 and a 12-month high of CHF 88.30.

