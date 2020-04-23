Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) a €90.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GXI. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Independent Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €74.39 ($86.50).

Shares of GXI stock opened at €67.80 ($78.84) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €61.49 and a 200-day moving average of €66.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.95. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of €50.65 ($58.90) and a 12-month high of €74.80 ($86.98). The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.02.

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

