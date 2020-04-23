Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €3.30 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.30 ($3.84) price objective on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CEC1. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €3.80 ($4.42) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Independent Research set a €2.10 ($2.44) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €5.40 ($6.28) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Ceconomy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €4.00 ($4.65).

CEC1 opened at €3.12 ($3.63) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.36 million and a P/E ratio of 6.08. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of €2.16 ($2.51) and a 52 week high of €5.75 ($6.69). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.24.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

