Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 106.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Gold Resource from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Shares of GORO opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. Gold Resource has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.