Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,325,502,000. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Alphabet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,433,000 after purchasing an additional 179,524 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Nomura Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,445.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,540.86.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total value of $45,241.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,263.21 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11. The stock has a market cap of $835.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,194.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,316.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

