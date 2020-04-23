Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,438 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,310,745,000 after buying an additional 224,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,795,964,000 after acquiring an additional 151,622 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $1,411,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,138,000 after purchasing an additional 26,617 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $566,945,000 after purchasing an additional 351,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $340.69.

NYSE:TMO opened at $335.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

